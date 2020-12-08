By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

President Muhammadu Buhari is miffed over the Nigeria Police Force handling of the ENDSARS protest that led to wide scale destruction and looting of private and public properties.

This is also as the Boko Haram slaughtering of over 78 rice farmers in Zabarmari in Borno state has been blamed on the ineptitude of the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a reliable source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the President is highly displeased by the reaction of the Nigeria Police Force in its management of the EndSARS protest.

It would be recalled that the protest, which started as a peaceful protest demanding the disbandment of the notorious Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force, spiralled into widespread violence, looting, and jailbreak across the country.

Advertisements

The President is said to have blamed the failure of the leadership of the Nigeria Police to address the rot within the system for decades as the reason for the EndSARS protest.

The source said “Failure of the police hierarchy to address extrajudicial killings and other forms of abuses perpetuated by errant men and women of the force led to the anarchy that ensued from the EndSARS protest, and the President has vowed never to allow a future occurrance”

“The president is really disappointed with the way and manner in which the IGP handled the protest. Look, the President is aware of everything that is going on and in due time, he will take the right action”.

On the appointment of the next IGP, LEADERSHIP gathered that the President is committed to overhauling the security architecture of the country and he will not be making any appointment based on tribe or religion.

The source said “Did the President appoint Arase? was it not Jonathan that appointed Arase? why didn’t the president sack Arase after his swearing in? Instead the President allowed Arase, who is from the South South to complete his tenure. And see, quote me anywhere, the President is still happy with the job Arase has done as an IGP. In fact, the President still commends him. So you see the President only cares about competence. This nonsense of North vs South must stop, after all the President only sees Nigeria as one entity not as a northerner or a southerner.

“If the President wants to appoint a Northerner as the next IGP, it is his sole decision to do so. If he wants to appoint a Southerner, that is his choice also. But I know that the President will definitely go for the best at the end of the day because he does not make appointments based on tribe or religion, quote me anywhere”.

On the killing of farmers in Zabarmari which has sparked renewed outrage, an All Progressive Congress (APC )Senator who also spoke anonymously said the president is concerned about the rising insecurity in the country and most especially the North.

“We the Northern elites have failed the North because we have failed to properly support the President in the fight against insecurity. All we do is complain and nag about it when we fully know that the President is trying his best. I can confirm to you that the President is thoroughly disappointed with us, the Northerners, most especially the ones that he has entrusted with tackling insecurity,” he said.

Also another member of House of Reps from the North West, also said “The President is thoroughly disappointed because no one cares about the safety of Nigeria and Nigerians more than President Muhammadu Buhari. Nigerians must not forget the sacrifices Mr President has been making throughout his life to keep Nigeria as one. So all these nonsense about the President being a sectional President is not true”

With the rising insecurity across the country and the EndSARS second wave in the horizon, Nigerians are waiting to see how the President tackles the issue of Police reform. It is believed that the President is hell bent on fixing the Nigeria Police Force and giving the force all the necessary support that it needs in order to tackle insecurity and crime all over the country.