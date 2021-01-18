By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday condoled with the Ketebu family,

the Bayelsa State government as well as friends and professional colleagues of Dr Bolere Ketebu, former Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland.

A statement issued by the special adviser to the President on Media

and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President recalls that the deceased

served her country creditably in several capacities, including President, National Council of Women Societies, and Secretary to Bayelsa State government, Member, House of Representatives, and

Ambassador, among others.

President Buhari prays that God will grant repose to the soul of the departed medical doctor-cum-diplomat, and comfort all who mourn her.