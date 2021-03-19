By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah and Innocent Odoh

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Government and people of Republic of Tanzania in mourning the passing of President John Pombe Magufuli, 61, whose legacy of patriotism and dedication to the African course will continue to resonate across the continent.

The President in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu believes the late Tanzanian President’s courage and love for his country inspired various reforms that generations will continue to celebrate. These President Buhari said include the challenging decision to reduce size and cost of governance, insistence on a people focused budget, with clear priorities on education and health, and consistently fighting profligacy and frivolities in public expenditures.

President Buhari affirmed that the former Tanzanian leader spent most of his life serving the country and humanity, with a rich pedigree of working as a school teacher, and rising steadily in public service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Works, Minister of Works, Minister of Lands and Human Settlement and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

The President extended condolences to the family of the late visionary leader of Tanzania, his friends and associates, and all citizens of the country, trusting God to comfort them.

President Buhari prayed for repose of the soul of the deceased.

Meanwhile Tanzania’s Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to be sworn in as Tanzania’s first female President following the death of President Magufuli.

According to Tanzania’s Constitution, the Vice President will assume Presidency and will lead for the remainder of the President’s term.

It states: “Where the office of President becomes vacant by reason of death resignation, loss of electoral qualifications or inability to perform his functions due to physical infirmity, or failure to discharge the duties and functions of the office of President, then the Vice-President shall be sworn in and become the President for the unexpired period of the term of five years and in accordance with the conditions set out.”

The Constitution said further that after consultation with her political party, the President shall propose the name of the person who shall be Vice-President. Thereafter, the National Assembly will confirm the appointment by votes of not less than fifty per cent of all the Members of Parliament.

The 61 year-old Suluhu became Tanzania’s first female Vice President after the 2015 General election. She was elected on a Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) the most dominant in Tanzania.