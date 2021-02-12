By our Correspondents |

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday led other prominent Nigerians to pay tribute to journalist and first civilian governor of Lagos State Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Jakande who was the only remaining of the five governors, the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) produced in 1979 died at 91.

He was governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983, and later was minister of works under the Sani Abacha military regime between 1993–1998.

According to his son, a former member of House of Representatives Deji Jakande, the former governor died between 9.30 am and 10 am, when he complained of difficulty in breathing after taking pap.

Jakande will be buried today.

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) also expressed shock at the death of it’s pioneer president, saying Jakande was austere, selfless and people-oriented.

The association in a statement noted that, ‘’Alhaji Jakande, journalist, publisher and politician, was the pioneer President of our esteemed Association, from where he was loaned to politics in 1979.”

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also mourned the former governor and described his death as a colossal loss.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, described the demise Jakande as a colossal loss to Nigeria and journalism practice globally.

Former governor of Ogun State Otunba Gbenga Daniel in a letter said he received the news of Jakande’s death with shock and disbelief.

The pan-Yoruba socio political organisation, Afenifere, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary Yinka Odumakin stated that Alhaji Jakande was the last of the UPN governors who faithfully implemented the party five cardinal programmes.