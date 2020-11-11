President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday ordered that all abandoned farm estates be reactivated to allow for youth participation in farming.

He told agencies overseeing the agricultural sector to further streamline their priorities with the inclusion of youths in driving modern methods of farming.

Speaking at the launch of the National Young Farmers Scheme designed by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) to spur more youth interest in farming, the president assured all those interested that an enabling environment will be created for their full participation.

He noted that agriculture remained the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, being the largest contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

A statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari saying, “We will do more to expand, modernise and revolutionize our agriculture, which is our most important asset.

“I have directed that all NALDA’s abandoned farm estates be retrieved to enable thousands of our young men and women to be engaged in farming. This Administration will be achieving agricultural mechanisation through this scheme and I am confident that Nigeria under my watch, we will achieve food security in producing most of what we eat. In good harvest years we may even export our surpluses and earn foreign exchange”.

President Buhari noted that the resuscitation of NALDA will make Nigeria food sufficient and in a few years begin to earn more revenue from export of agricultural commodities.

He stated: “By virtue of my passion and desire for agriculture and also as a farmer myself, I am directly supervising NALDA as an authority under the Presidency.

“I am asking the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and State Governments to give full cooperation to NALDA in its activities. With the success of Anchor Borrowers programme spearheaded by the Central Bank of Nigeria and new programmes to revive cotton, palm products and cocoa,

the next few years will see a vast difference in our agricultural performance”.

The president added that all the necessary approvals that NALDA requires for effective take-off, beginning with areas of adequate land preparation for crop farming and livestock rearing, had been given, charging the Executive Secretary/CEO of NALDA and his team to continue to live up to expectations and increase their activities in local communities.

“I am told that so far, 4,333 families have benefited from this scheme and it is expected that many more individuals and families will benefit as the programme is rolled out.

“I now flag off the National Young Farmers’ Scheme. It is my expectation that the Scheme will take in young Nigerians, graduates and non-graduates alike, and be part of this government’s effort to reduce unemployment and contribute to the regeneration of agriculture and our economy.”

For his part, Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, told State House correspondents that the scheme has been in the works for nine months, a development that shows President Buhari always has the youth in mind.

He said, “This young farmers scheme has been in the works for the past 9 months. So it is further evidence that the president has always had the youths of Nigeria at heart, he is busy thinking what programmes can solve their access to lands as indeed he has solved their access to capital.

“Today there are so many financing schemes that anyone who is willing and able can access credit. Yet again, we are taking steps to solve access to lands which is a major issues, particularly for young people in agriculture weather farmers, those in livestock or aquaculture.”

Also speaking, the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, commended the President for his steadfastness in repositioning the agricultural sector since coming to office, opining that the country had already felt the impact of the policies of the administration.

The Senate president said there was need to encourage agricultural agencies, like NALDA, to work closely with the research institutions in Nigerian universities.

The executive secretary/CEO of NALDA, Mr Paul Ikonne, said the discovery of oil in the country hampered the growth of agriculture and increased poverty in rural communities, assuring the President that the concerted effort to revive interest in farming will tackle poverty and create wealth.

Ikonne said the resuscitation of NALDA after close to 20 years of abandonment will go a long way in reducing unemployment in the country, especially among the youth.

“Our focus is to engage 1,000 farmers from each of the 774 local government areas, thereby creating 774,000, direct employment annually,’’ he added.

Goodwill messages were given by a representative of the Young Farmers, Fatima Usman Musa and Denmark Ambassador to Nigeria, Jesper Kamp.

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, also participated in the event.

FG Restates Commitment To Production Of Quality Seeds

Meanwhile, the federal government has restated its commitment to investing in the production of quality seeds, describing it as the bedrock of crop production.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, who stated this yesterday during the debriefing of outcomes of Socio-Economic Surveys by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and Partners in Nigeria in Abuja, said only quality seeds would ensure food nutrition and sufficiency, boost production and economic growth in Nigeria.

He also stated that crops are very important for food security, job creation and the diversification agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration.

He said that there was a need to address the issue of the micro level value chain being practised in Nigeria by aiming for a higher one which would help engage more youths and women in agriculture.

“I hope this meeting will also address the link between agriculture and industrialisation and look at the value chain by looking at a higher level of value chain. We have to start thinking along that line and see how we can remove a large number of youths from our streets.”

The minister said Nigeria needed to look at crops such as soya bean and sesame seed which, according to him, are crops with good potential for export.

Noting that the crops have the potential to create jobs for the youth, he called on women to wake up and come out of their closets, be aggressive and proactive in participating in farming business.

He urged women and the youth to be involved in agriculture to move the nation forward.

The minister noted that although sorghum was becoming an industrial product, the seeds planted in Nigeria were not standardised.

He advised that the issue should be addressed through education and massive orientation programmes to enable the people to understand the importance of standardising sorghum.

The country representative, ICRISAT, Dr Hakeem Ajeigbe, earlier in his remarks said seven major socio-economic studies were recently conducted in Nigeria on sorghum, pearl millet and groundnut, to assess the impacts of the technologies that had been disseminated in the past 15 years.

“A lot of investments by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and other donors have gone into this in the past 10 to 15 years, so we are looking at the adoption.

Ajeigbe said the survey was also complemented by a study to analyse the role of gender and youth contributions in the agricultural chain in Nigeria.

He expressed the hope that the outcome of the survey would help the minister in future policy decisions.

LEADERSHIP reports that ICRISAT and its partners help to empower the poor to overcome poverty, hunger and degraded environment through better agricultural practices.

The organisation conducts research on five highly nutritious drought-tolerant crops, chicken pea, pigeon peas, pearl millet, sorghum and groundnut.

Agriculture Will Address Youth Restiveness, Unemployment – Lawan

Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, yesterday identified agriculture as key to meeting the demands of youth restiveness witnessed in the country recently by way of the #EndSARS protests, saying the sector will create massive employment for the youths.

Speaking with State House correspondents yesterday after the flag off of the National Young Farmers Scheme at the Presidential Villa, Lawan hinged his argument on the premise that agriculture is one sector that would provide more employment opportunities than any other.

He further explained that once the agriculture sector was up and running and that the Nigerian economy will be better and to address some security issues.

He said, “I want to congratulate Mr. President for flagging off the National Young Farmers Scheme, which is to be operated by National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA). It is one programme that is aimed at providing agricultural opportunities for our young people, especially those that live in rural areas and even those in urban centres, who because of a better environment for farming would now take to farming.

“NALDA will be preparing the land and giving other necessary agricultural inputs to our young farmers. For me, this is one of the good ways of responding to the #ENDSARS protests by our young people because agriculture is one sub-sector in our economy that would provide more employment opportunities than any other.

“So I believe that Mr. President has taken the right decision by engaging in this national enterprise and initiative. I believe that we need to provide food for ourselves like Mr. President said, we need to grow what we eat and eat what we grow. This is one way of responding to it.

“Agriculture has, for a long time in this country, been encumbered by land clearance because it is expensive. We need the government to come in and give some kind of support.

“So, NALDA is now primed to provide the opportunity there. And from land clearing to the agricultural value-chain, which is producing, processing, marketing agriculture products, our economy will breathe in fresh air and will create employment opportunities. In the process we will create wealth, revamp our economy”.

On the role the National Assembly would play to make it a success, he said without the legislature approving funds for the takeoff of the project, the flag off would have been impossible.