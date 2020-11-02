BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIIRIKA,

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Dr John Emaimo, as the Rector of the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu (FEDCODTTEN) for a second tenure effective from November 27, 2020.

Registrar of the college, Paul Yahaya, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said that the reappointment of Emaimo was conveyed in a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, on behalf of President Buhari to him through the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunimbe Mamora,

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahaya quoted Mamora at the presentation of the letter to Emaimo as saying that the reappointment was based on the superlative performance from his first tenure which would elapsed in November.

According to him, the ministry also noted that his reappointment was to consolidate the recent gains made in the nation’s healthcare sector specifically to the fact that the college being the only institution of higher learning supervised by the ministry

“The ministry is pleased with the immense growth made so far in repositioning healthcare education in Nigeria.

“The President of the Federal Republic enjoins Emaimo to continue with the good work he is doing and take FEDCODTTEN to the next level in consonance with the Federal Government’s doctrine of integrity, transparency, accountability and Next Level “he noted.

The registrar who commended Emaimo for the new height emphasised that his austere nature and ability to instill discipline in the processes and general administration of the college significantly improved the number of programmes from two to eight.

Yahaya further noted that Emaimo austere nature led to the approval of programmes by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) currently awaiting NUC approval could have resonated with the supervising minister, Mamora, whose body language cuts a similar posture.