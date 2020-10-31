By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari is saddened by the gruesome vehicle accident in Mgbowu, Awgu local government area of Enugu State, in which scores of people died, most of them school pupils.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina condoled with families, and kith and kin of the dead, praying that God will grant them succour, and spare the country of such tragedy in future.

It also commiserated with the Catholic Church of Awgu, which runs Presentation Nursery and Primary School that the pupils attended, and the Enugu State government.

The statement enjoined vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness, as initial reports attributed the accident to brake-failure by the truck involved.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed the deepest commiserations of the state government to the families of the school children from Awgu local government area, who died and sustained injuries in a fatal road accident that occurred in the council area.

A statement by the commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, said Gov. Ugwuanyi who received, with sadness, the news of the unfortunate accident, also commiserated with the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese, Most Reverend John Okoye, the chairman and people of Awgu LGA, over the tragic incident.

It said the governor assured the good people of the Awgu LGA of the solidarity and support of the state government and directed the state commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi and the council chairman, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo to take all appropriate and necessary actions regarding the incident.