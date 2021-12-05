Philip Morris International Limited has implored all current adult smokers of cigarettes that intend to continue smoking to switch to smoke-free products as soon as possible.

Speaking during a webinar on Smoke Harm Reduction Conference, a former chief executive of Philip Morris International, Andre Catantzopoulos, said a smoke-free future was attainable and that the benefits it could bring to the people who would otherwise continue to smoke are enormous.

He noted that PMI needs the cooperation of governments and civil society to elicit a consensus that smoke-free alternatives, when subject to proper oversight and regulation, are part of a sound tobacco policy.

Calantzolopulos said, “Smoking causes serious disease, and the best way to avoid the harms of smoking is never to start, or to quit.

“For decades, tobacco control has focused on strict fiscal, marketing and other measures to deter initiation and to encourage cessation.”

Calantzolopulos said although the smoking prevalence rates had continued to slowly decline, the World Health Organization projects that the estimated number of 1.1 billion people who smoke tobacco products today would remain largely unchanged by 2025, reflecting population growth.

“Nicotine, while addictive and not risk-free, is not the primary cause of smoking related diseases. The primary cause is the harmful chemicals released or generated by the burning of tobacco and contained in the smoke.

Eliminating combustion from nicotine-containing products is the way to significantly reduce their toxicity.

“Thanks to rapid advances in science and technology, and strong PMI commitment, these products are now a reality,” he said.

Currently, PMI’s smoke-free portfolio comprises platforms that heat tobacco, vaporize nicotine-containing liquids or essentially contain only nicotine, all without combustion. Their development and manufacturing follow high standards of quality and consistency.

He stressed that the scientific evaluation to substantiate harm reduction potential of smoke-free products compared to cigarette smoking is based on rigorous pre-clinical and clinical assessments and sophisticated systems toxicology.