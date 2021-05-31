Patriotic Nigerian Youth Forum (PNYF) has condemned in its entirety the assassination of former Adviser to President Good Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State.

In a statement signed by it National Cordinator,Comrade Olamide Odumus and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday,calls on the leadership of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to unravel the perpetuators of this inhuman act.

According to him,what is the motive of these murderers, they must be made to pay for the repercussion of this prime crime.

The statement read; “We call on all our members and Nigerian youth in general to always be law abiding and not to allow anybody or agents of the fourth columnist to use them as agents of destabilization and cannon fodder.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria under the astute leadership of President MuhammaduBuhari and nation security agencies are putting in thier best and working round the clock towards addressing the barrage of security challenges facing us as a nation.

“We reaffirmed our hope and commitment to the unity and co-operate existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity in spite of the current security challenges and pledged our continuous cooperation and support to both the legislature and the Executive arm of the government in their bid in stamping out corruption from Nigeria” .

the statement also noted that the forum observed the inherent socio-economic problems, policy inconsistency and the endemic corruption have combined to deprive the Nigeria Youth the opportunity to realize their potentials and participate fully in the development process which is largely responsible for current state of insecurity in the country.

“We called on all groups that have resorted to violence for any perceived injustice or grievances to give peace a chance.

“Government must avert and tame the attempt to plug our nation into crisis and civil unrest by this set of greedy and political jobbers who are perceived to be under sponsorship of the external enemies of our dear nation.

“We commiserate with the bereaved family and pray that Almighty Allah grants the soul of Barr. Ahmed Gulak eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”,the statement read.