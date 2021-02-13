By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Umbrella body for Public Office Holders Association of Nigeria, (POHAN) former and serving has announced its upcoming National Summit 2021 on Leadership and Good Governance.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Association’s head of Media, Amb. Owah David, saying that the POHAN National Summit is slated to hold on the 18th of February 2021. Amidst the barrier of the ravaging Covid 19 pandemic all preventive and government given mechanisms shall be strictly observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement also revealed the theme of the summit as ‘Leadership Evolution and Adaptability in a Challenging Era’, also confirms POHAN collaboration with the South America University who will be training, interacting and delivering lots of educative papers.

“The programs which is scheduled to hold at the NAF (Nigeria Air Force) Conference Centre, Abuja also would have some good governance advocates celebrated and honoured with POHAN Credence Certificate and some with the South America University Honorary Doctorates Degree and the opportunity of charting way forward amongst stakeholders.

“The entire public is hereby invited for the POHAN/PAU Leadership Summit 2021. Date 18th February 2021. At NAF Conference Centre at 10am prompt.

“Come in Compliance to the government Covid 19 preventive rules,” the statement added.