ADVERTISEMENT

By bukola idowu |

Polaris Bank CEO, Mr. Innocent Ike, has highlighted the need for young people in the country to imbibe the culture of saving money early in life to enable them secure their future.

Ike gave the advice in a virtual presentation while addressing students of Adeleke University High School, Ede, Osun State to mark this year’s Global Money Week event hosted by Polaris Bank Limited,

This year’s event was aimed at raising awareness on the importance of saving and need for young ones becoming financially aware at an early age.

He warned youths on the consequences of poor savings culture or financial investment, even as he assured that Polaris Bank would continue to sustain efforts aimed at promoting financial literacy among youths in particular and Nigerians in general.

He said, “We need to learn, save and earn money. You do not save after spending but rather, you save first before spending. The idea is to “catch them young” by educating them on finance and financial investment so that in future, their personal and financial lives can be guaranteed. To achieve this, we need to imbibe the culture of saving, no matter how small.”

He stated confidently that Polaris Bank, the CBN and the entire players in the banking sector, are ready to carry out enlightenment on a continuous basis by educating and teaching students on how to manage money that comes into their hands.