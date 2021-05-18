Polaris Bank has launched a new digital bank, amidst rising opportunities in the e-payment systems accelerated by the COVID-19 era .

The new digital bank, which has for sometime been in the test mode amongst its staff and customers, is set to grow its market share, targeting a new generation of digital natives and immigrants who are socially and financially aware of innovations in self-service and stress-free transactions.

Reacting to this development, the managing director/CEO, Innocent Ike, said, “This has seen the institution grow to earn the confidence of the banking publics, as it has been able to offer quality banking services at the cutting edge of technology.”

Polaris’ digital Bank, he said, offers a suite of services not readily provided by competitors, adding that, some of such bundled benefits include; access to instant loans, accessing the platform service without being a prior customer of the bank, and end-to-end account opening without entering a physical bank.

One of the competitive benefits of the Bank is its creation of a collaborative ecosystem that enables Application Programming Interface (API) Banking. API banking refers to a system that makes a bank’s services available to other third-party companies via APIs. API Banking helps both banks and third-party companies augment their complementary specialties and offerings more than they can provide to their customers by themselves.

Through its API, Polaris Bank is reported to have so far on-boarded new business start-ups, improved their market access, and ensured profit sharing with partners within the financial technology space. The Agro-businesses, educational institutions, e-commerce, are all set to benefit from the Bank’s platform.

The platform is expected to grow exponentially and bolster the overall performance of the country’s e-payment ecosystem.

Polaris Bank seems like a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products, services, and digital platforms across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.

