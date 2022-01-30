The assistant Inspector-general of Police in charge of veterinary, Mrs Aisha’atu Abubakar, has commended the Special Female Squad (SFS) unit of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps for its relentless efforts in the fight against insecurity occasioned by banditry, kidnapping and the abduction of school children among other crimes in the nation.

The AIG who rated the squad high applauded the vision of the commandant -general, Ahmed Audi, which she said had impacted positively on the fight against national saboteurs.

A statement by the corps director of public relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, said Abubakar made the commendation when she played host to the SFS national commander, CSC Oluwakemi Imohnike and her entourage at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. She said the visit was to further strengthen the existing collaborations between the two organisations.

The AIG thanked Audi for giving the female personnel the opportunity to exercise their fundamental strength by way of contributing their quota as diligent and dogged agents of positivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further affirmed that her office would facilitate a more elaborate interactive session, security workshop and seminars for both agencies to foster and strengthen the fight against insecurity.

Reeling out the activities/ mandate of the special female squad unit of the corps, Imohnike said the establishment of the squad was primarily in response to federal government’s directive.

She recalled that the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, had tasked the leadership of the Civil Defence to develop a robust scheme that would tackle the menace of insecurity in schools.

“This pragmatic move of course is in tandem with the federal government’s safe schools initiative and since formation the female squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said; “Immediately the SFS was established we leveraged on the maximum support given our boss who had already set up a committee of intellectuals that conducted a vulnerability studies on all schools across the federation and it was discovered over 82,000 government and private schools in the nation had no perimeter fencing or any security measures put in place to forestall external aggression.

“This informed our determination to put an end to kidnapping and abduction of school children across the nation and we have adopted a non-kinetic approach in tackling insecurity by carrying out sensitisation and awareness programmes across primarily and secondary schools nationwide.

“This is because we realised that students and pupils alike are not exposed to the necessary security tips that would have ordinarily enhanced their knowledge and make them develop a security conscious mindset in their day to day activities.”