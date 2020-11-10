By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa |

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State has fixed November 17,2020 for the arraignment of three persons over attempt to extort and defame Prof. Maureen Etebu, the former Vice Chancellor of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko in the state.

The three persons arrested by the operatives of the Zonal Headquarters of the Nigerian Police, Zone 5, are Dr. Vincent Akpoveta (38yrs), Doboikiabo Warmate (47yrs) and Edgar Daniel Biu (47yrs). They are accused of alleged involvement in the comspiracy to extort the total sum of N7.7billion oon various occasions in June, 2020.

In the suit filed by the Inspector-General of Police and numbered FHC/WR/66CC/2020, with eight-count charges of alleged criminal extortion and attempt to defame the characters of the Former Vice Chancellor, Maureen Etebu which is punishable by section 24(2)(a)(b)(1) of the cybercrime probition and Proclamation Act, 2015.

In the charge sheet presented in Court, the three accused were alleged to have ‘in June 2020 sent an offensive and obsene mails to the Former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Maureen Etebu thereby committing offences punishable under section 24(a)(b) of the cyber crime Prohibition and Revocation Act.

According to the prosecutor, in June, 2020, they sent email to the former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Maureen Etebu with attempt to extort N150,000,000 from her and another attempt in June, 2020 to extort sum of N200,000,000 punishable by section 24(2)(a)(b)(6)(1) and (1) of the cyber crime Prohibition Act, 2015.

Attempts by the Police Prosecution counsel, Barr. N. A Ukpebor, to move for the taking of the plea by the accused on the eight-point charges brought against them was objected by the defence counsel on the ground of timing and three-day right of the accused between arrest and arraignment.

The trio of Defence counsels, Barr. N. Trofaniowei (4th respondent), Barr. Brave Enodah (3rd respondent) and Barr. N. Ohre (1st respondent), argued that instead of taking the plea from the accused and commence arraignment, the arraignment should be moved till Thursday November 12, 2020 to allow for the three days right of accused as provided for under section 382(6) of the Criminal Justice Administration Act.