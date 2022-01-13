The police in Lagos on Wednesday charged two teenagers Farouk Mohammed 16, and Kasali Jamiu 19 before a Lagos State Chief Magistrate’s Court in Yaba for allegedly murdering a 46 year old Redeemed Christian Church of God’s (RCCG) Pastor, Babatunde Dada.

The police also charged two others Mumuni Toheeb 21 and Mubarak Solid 20 before the court for allegedly receiving a Spark S Techno Phone valued of the deceased valued N60,000 from the teenagers.

Following an application filed by the police Prosecutor, Julio Hodonu, Magistrate Linda Balogun remanded the underage defendants at Special Correctional Centres for Boys Oregun and while the other defendants were to be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for 30 days.

The magistrate also ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) so that a Legal Advice can be issued on the matter.

Hodonu had earlier urged the court to remand the defendants for the first 30 days to enable the police conclude their investigation on the allegations.

The defendants are facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder and receiving of stolen items.

The prosecutor claimed that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on December 3, 2021.

He maintained that the incident took place at Road 13, 6th Avenue Festac Town, in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the magistrate granted Toheeb and Mubarak Solid bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She held that the sureties must show proof of employment, proof of source of income, show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till February 14, 2022, for DPP’s advice.