BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

One Akinremi Idowu, aged 45, has been arraigned at an Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Modakeke over alleged fraud of N925,000.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Onah Glory, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2019 and 2020 at Alapata Area Modakeke.

Glory said that the defendant obtained the sum of N925,000 from one Olanrewaju Omololu with pretence to supply him some fried cocoa beans knowing to be false.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of fraud and stealing levelled against him.

But the prosecutor insisted that Akinremi Idowu stole the sum of N925,000, which he said contravened sections 383, 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defence counsel, Mr Babatunde Akanbi, applied for the bail of the defendant in liberal terms with the plea that his client would not jump bail, but would stand his case.

Magistrate A. k. Oyawale granted the bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum, saying the two sureties must swear to affidavit of means among other bail conditions as he adjourned the case until April 1, 2021, for hearing.