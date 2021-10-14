Two masquerades have been arrested by the Ondo State police command for allegedly stealing N370,000.

The masquerades identified as Sheriff Ojo and Muhammad Lukman were alleged to have attacked their victims with cutlasses.

They were also accused to have collected the cutlasses from one Adinoyi Mohammed the owner of the money at Ipele town, Owo local government area of the state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odulami, said the two suspects committed the offence at Melenge Community, at Ipele Town in Owo council of the state.

She said, “The two suspects paraded themselves as masquerades, inflicted injury with cutlasses on one Adinoyi Mohammed ‘m’, dispossessed him of the sum of ₦370,000, a handset valued ₦32,000 and a shirt valued ₦2,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They also inflicted injury on the victim’s father, Saliu Ajayi, two cutlasses, charms and masquerade clothes were recovered from them.’’