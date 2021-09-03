Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested 18-year-old suspect, Musa Mikailu and 17-year-old Damina Wali for kidnapping along Kwali axis of the Federal Capital Territory.

The spokesperson of the FCT Police, ASP Daniel Ndirpaya, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

According to him, “The suspects who confessed to being members of a kidnapping syndicate met their waterloo while trying to kidnap two women along Kwali axis of the FCT.

“They were arrested by operatives of the Command’s anti-kidnapping section while on routine patrol.”

He said effort is ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate, adding that the command is determined to ensure security of lives and properties of residents.

FCT residents are urged to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

For commendation or report on the conduct of police officers, the public are to call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.