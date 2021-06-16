Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have apprehended a 29-year-old Apkoviri Vincent Jimmy from Irhodo community of Ethiope West local government area of Delta State over alleged impersonation of a medical practitioner, Dr. Charles Umel, serving in Taraba State.

The suspect, Jimmy, who claimed to be a graduate of Psychology from the Delta State University, Abraka, was arrested at a popular private hospital identified as Tobis Hospital while trying to secure employment as a surgeon.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Mike Okoli, while parading the suspect before journalists at the State Police Command headquarters in Yenagoa, said the impostor had been seeking for employment from hospitals within Delta and Bayelsa States as a medical doctor.

CP Okoli, represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat, said there were several reported concerns about the suspect’s inability to use medical terminologies during scrutiny for job as a medical doctor, thereby raising suspicion over his qualifications, which later led to his arrest.

The Permanent Secretary, Bayelsa State Ministry of Health, Dr. Wisdom Ebiye Sawyer, expressed the state government’s resolve to deliver quality healthcare services to its citizens, hence it does not give any room for quackery in the state.

Also peaking, chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA ), Bayelsa State chapter, Dr. Ngowari Torunana, said upon the arrest of the suspect, they contacted the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria which confirmed the suspect as an impostor.

The suspect, Jimmy, however, told journalists that he was not the owner of the academic certificates in his possession and that he had been using a friend’s certificates to seek for a job as a medical doctor, but denied the allegation of impersonation.

“I met the owner of the credentials in a bus while travelling to Abuja and we took some pictures. While transferring the picture to me, he also transferred the copies of his credentials. This is the first time I am using them,” Jimmy said.