Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction of over 120 Bethel School children.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba stated this when he paraded the suspects, who were among 50 notorious criminal suspects arrested for their involvement in different crimes including kidnapping, banditry, unlawful possession of firearms, trading in illicit drugs.

He said 26 sophisticated firearms including 13 AK47 rifles, four SMGs, four locally made revolver rifles and 2720 ammunition of different calibre were some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects.

According to Mba, “Notable among the cases is the arrest of three of the key suspects involved in the abduction of students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, Kaduna, who were arrested by operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

“The suspects are Ishaku Lawal, Muazu Abubakar and Adam Bello. Investigations by the Police team revealed how Muazu Abubakar a.k.a Datti, 27 years, the principal suspect, carried out surveillance of the Bethel school and strategized with his other gang members before they attacked and abducted the students.

“Ishaku Lawal who was also arrested in connection with the incident, revealed how Ahmadu a.k.a Yellow provided the firearms and ammunition they used for the operation. One AK47 rifle was recovered from each of the suspects. Investigations into the case is still ongoing.”

Also arrested, is a prolific highway robbery syndicate that have been linked to about 50 armed robberies along major highways in the South-West region of the country.

The leader of the gang, Mohammed Mode a.k.a Basullube from Gugu in Kwara State, revealed to the Police team how he masterminded and led other gang members, Abdullahi Mohammed from Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Musa Adamu from Otte Vilage, Kwara State and Abdullahi Ali from Orita Gambari in Oyo State, all within age bracket of 21 – 27 years, to carry out the series of highway robberies before their eventual arrest.