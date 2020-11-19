ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Katsina State Police Command has succeeded in arresting nine suspects for serially raping 14 year old girl in Mai’adua local government area of the state.

SP Gambo Isah disclosed this yesterday, while parading the suspects at the state’s command headquarter, said the suspects were arrested based on investigation carried after received rape report on the victim.

“The facts of the case was that on 06/11/2020 at about 14:20hrs, one Mu’azu Yakubu, m, aged 40yrs of Kwadage village, Mai’adua LGA of Katsina state reported at Mai’adua Division that at different dates and time the following persons:

“Ya’u Miko, m, aged 40yrs Ta;ade Nati, m, aged 35yrs Saminu Hashimu, m, aged 25yrs, Mannir Yunusa, m, aged 35yrs Danladi Idi, m, aged 30yrs, Rabi’u Abdu, m, 40yrs Burhani Malam Sanda, m, aged 30yrs, Isiya Yunusa, m, aged 30yrs, Musa Haru, m, aged 60yrs, all of Kwadage village, Mai’adua LGA of Katsina state, lured his daughter one Auwa Mato, ‘f’, aged 14yrs of the same address, and had an unlawful carnal knowledge her.

” In the course of investigation suspects confessed to the commission of the offence.”

He further explained that the Victims were taken to Comprehensive health Center Maiadua for medical examination which shows that suspect Shafi’u Mamman and the victim Auwa Mato have tested positive to H.I.V. Investigation is ongoing.