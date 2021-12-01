By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested a suspected arms supplier, Dayyabu Mohammed, with five AK-47 rifles.

Parading the suspect in Abuja, the Force public relations officer, CP Frank Mba, said the 27 year-old Mohammed of Soba LGA of Kaduna State was arrested for illegal possession of five AK47 rifles and 250 rounds of AK47 ammunition.

According to him, the suspect was arrested during a crackdown on bandits at Saminaka Forest in Kaduna State by operatives of the Special Tactical Sqaud (STS).

Police investigation shows that Mohammed is an arms supplier to two identified and wanted bandits in the North-West and North-Central parts of the country.

The Force PRO said: “the two bandit kingpins are Yellow and Budderi. Mohammed was intercepted while ferrying the weapons from Jos, Plateau State in a Golf-3 saloon car to the bandits in their hideouts located in a forest at Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State.

“Investigations by the Police team revealed that the Golf-3 saloon car was given to Dayyabu as his operational vehicle by one of the wanted bandits, with a promise that the full ownership of the vehicle will revert to him on completion of five successful arms delivery missions.”

While speaking to the press, the suspect, Dayyabu, who admitted to the crimes, said he was ready to assist the police in arresting bandits.

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, while commending the team for the successful operations, assures the nation that the Force would continue to close-up on these criminal elements who pose threats to our national security.