Operatives of Ekiti State police command have arrested one Femi Ogunwusi, over alleged impersonation, robbery and illegal possession of firearm.

Ogunwusi was paraded alongside seven others suspects yesterday at the Command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti for various crimes .

The Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, alleged that the man was using the uniforms carrying the insignia of a police sergeant to rob and dispossess people of their personal effects.

Abutu said the man was arrested at Efon Alaaye Ekiti on August 6 around 10pm during a stop and search operation conducted by operatives of Rapid Response Squad(RRS).

According to him, “The suspect was in possession of two stolen lorry batteries upon his arrest. During interrogation, Femi Ogunwusi claimed to be a police officer but it was later revealed that he was a fake policeman.

“Investigation revealed that Femi Ogunwusi had been indulging in different criminal activities such as snatching of motorcycles and robbing of innocent people of their valuables”.