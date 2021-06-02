Delta State Police Command has arrested 42 years old man, Francis Ogono alleged to be supplying guns to cultists.

According to acting police public relations officer, PPRO, Delta Command, DSP Bright Edafe, the commander Delta State Anti Cult Unit (SACU) detailed SACU operatives to Jesse area of Delta State and after discreet intelligence gathering, arrested three suspected cultist, Onomua Victor, male, age 29years, Saturday, male, surname unknown, and Ibru Adegbor all from Jesse.

On investigation and interrogation, they confessed to be members of Aro Bagger confraternity, and that the cult leader who is on the run is in possession of their arms which they call ‘tool’ popularly known as cut to size gun.

According to the PPRO, on further interrogation, they confessed that one Francis Ogono, male, age 42years, to be their gun supplier who is also from Jesse. SACU operatives went after the said gunrunner and he was arrested. Exhibits recovered include a single barrel gun, and several tools used in the production of cut to size guns.

Similarly, acting on credible intelligence police operatives attached to SACU went on a discreet operation to investigate and fish out elements who supply criminals in Sapele with cocaine, Indian hemps and other illicit drugs. He said the suspects depend on these before going for their criminal activities.

He said, “On 29th May 2021, SACU Operatives stormed their hide out, where over 50 suspects were sighted, they immediately took to their heels, the police went after them and arrested Eric Atijegbe ‘m’ 35years, Adams Esubi ‘m’ age 46years, Joshau Oda ‘m’ age 18 years and nine others all from Okpe Delta State.”

He said exhibits recovered from them included cocaine, Indian hemp, cracks and other illicit drugs.