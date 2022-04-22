Operatives of the Rivers State Police command have arrested a middle-aged man, Ekom Sunday, for allegedly killing his pregnant wife in the Mgbuoba area of Port Harcourt, following an argument over N500.

The suspect and his deceased wife lived in a one-room makeshift apartment with their four children.

LEADERSHIP learnt that an argument ensued between the man gave his late wife N500 to cook for the family during Easter celebration, which did not go down well with the pregnant woman who was expecting her fifth child.

A source close to the family disclosed that the pregnant woman had complained that she would not be able to do the cooking due to her condition.

The source also disclosed that in the course of the argument, the deceased’s husband allegedly hit her with a stick, leading to her sudden death.

When contacted, the acting police public relations officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, a confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Iringe-Koko stated that the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) while investigation has commenced on the matter.

She said the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary, while an autopsy would be conducted to determine the actual course of death.