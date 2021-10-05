Police detectives in Ogun State command have arrested one Clinton Niche alongside his 42-year-old co-conspirator, Muhammed Abubakar, over the kidnap of seven-year-old pupil, Daniel Ajibili, who they abducted last weekend in Agbara axis of Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

The duo of the 18-year-old Clinton and his accomplice, Abubakar, were arrested while trying to pick up the N1 million ransom they demanded from the father of the victim, Stephen Ajibili, before his son would be released.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the victim’s mother had on Sunday at about 11: 20am sent Daniel on an errand in the Ogun State industrial hub of Agbara, but was abducted by the suspects, who took him to a bush, tied him to a tree and later established contact with his parents, demanding the ransom of N1 million.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the victim’s father, Stephen Ajibili reported the matter at the Police Area Command in Agbara, consequent upon which the acting area commander, Kayode Shedrack, a chief superintendent of police (CSP) hurriedly mobilised detectives to the area to track down and arrest the suspects.

“The detectives embarked on a technical and intelligence based investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act.”

Their efforts later paid off when the suspects who had directed the victim’s parents to drop the ransom money somewhere were apprehended.

“The suspects subsequently led the policemen to a bush where the innocent young boy was tied to a tree by his abductors”.

“On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that they are three in number, but the remaining member of their gang was the person watching over their victim while they came out to collect the ransom”.

Oyeyemi further explained that the third member of the kidnap gang later abandoned their victim, took off to his heels when he discovered that his two accomplices had been arrested.