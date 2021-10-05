The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested 34 suspected criminals, who were involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and transnational car theft.

Speaking at the parade of the suspects in Abuja on Tuesday, the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the suspects involve two females, who specialised in transporting arms and ammunition from one state to the other for their boy friends.

One of the suspects include Bashiru Sule, who operated in North-East and North-West.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said Sule normally went to a park in Kano and picks up loads as a driver then takes his passengers to the kidnappers, who are already waiting on the highway.

Mba added that he equally goes to motor park as passenger and informs the kidnappers when the car he boarded leaves the park and they attack the vehicles on its way.

Confessing to the crime, Sule said they have kidnapped many people and he collects returns from the kidnappers any time he delivers victims to them.

He also confessed that his gang operates in two major motor parks in Kano.

The Force PRO, while calling on motor park operators to be more careful in their dealings with drivers, said everyone coming to load in motor parks must be known to them.

The police also recovered 15 stolen cars from transnational car theives who steal from people in Kano Kaduna, Jigawa and take the cars to Chad and Niger Republics for sales.

Mba added that the suspects use jammers to block any attempt at tracking the cars.