By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three persons in connection an explosive attack on the Christian Universal Church International, Azikiwe Street, Mile 3, Port Harcourt.

Dozens of worshippers had on Saturday night escaped death when an object suspected to be dynamite exploded in the Church, founded by Reverend Nlemanya Wike, father of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

An eye-witness said two persons were arrested by youths of the area in connection with the explosion before the arrival of men of the Eagle Crack of the Nigerian Police.

LEADERSHIP gathered gathered that although the impact of the explosion on the Church building was minimal, men of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies were on ground to forestall any further breakdown of law and order.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the arrest of three suspects, said the Church had already been swept by operatives of the Bomb Department of the Command.

Omoni, who is a Superintendent of Police, said those arrested were helping the Police in its investigation to unravel the motive behind the attack.

He said: “I can confirm the attack on the Church and three suspects arrested in connection with the attack. They are helping us in our Investigation. The Church has been swept by the Bomb Department.”