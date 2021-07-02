Lagos State commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday said no rally will be allowed under whatever guise in any part of the state and warned the organisers of Yoruba Nation Rally Sunday Igboho and Banji Akintoye to stay away from the state.

Odumosu told a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday that the command warned the organisers and their followers against staging the planned rally and stay clear of the streets of Lagos for the interest of the state and the general public as anyone caught participating or facilitating it would be dealt with within the ambit of the law.

His warning came as five people were reportedly killed in the residence of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho when it was attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred at 1:30am yesterday in his residence located in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Igboho’s spokesperson, Mr Olayomi Koiki, who confirmed the attack, alleged that men in military uniforms carried out the attack.

LEADERSHIP Friday checks revealed that Igboho’s vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, some valuable properties including furniture and windows were destroyed.

Bullet holes were seen on some of the cars parked in the premises while blood stains were seen at the premises.

It was also alleged that some persons in the house including a close ally of Igboho identified as ‘Lady K’, were whisked away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Chief Sunday Igboho’s wife, house maids, wives and children to his boys, were said to have gained freedom from the DSS and Nigerian soldiers in Ekiti, Ekiti State, while they went away with a lady blogger and other six boys.