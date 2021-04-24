By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Motorists playing the popular Ikwerre Road in Port Harcourt had difficulties yesterday after the police blocked the road as a result of a clash by cultists.

While the police blocked the Mile One axis of the road leading to the headquarters of Mile One Police Division, the state government blocked the Ikoku axis of the same road to enable a contractor handling a flyover project there to commence work.

The police spokesman in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said three people where killed during a clash between two cult groups in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt.

Omoni said: “I confirm that there was a gang clash between two rival cult groups today at about 15:00hrs, where it was reported that unknown gunmen were shooting sporadically at the Railway axis of Diobu.

“On receipt of the distress call, operatives of the Diobu Division mobilized massively to the scene but unfortunately on arrival, the cultists had taken to flight. They however were able to arrest one of them alive, while three bodies were at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

“They were confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital and were deposited in the mortuary. The suspect arrested, one Ejike Paul, 36 years, is helping in the investigation.

“Meanwhile, the area is calm and close monitoring is on, with an increased patrol of the area and the entire metropolis.

“The public is enjoined to go about their lawful activities without fear of molestation, as the commissioner of police, CP Eboka Friday, has vowed to deal decisively with all criminal elements in the state, while appealing for credible information from the public.”