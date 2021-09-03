Katsina State police command said it has successfully charged 1,116 suspects to court for prosecution.

The state commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba, disclosed this yesterday when he briefed the inspector general of police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, on the achievements of the command from January to date.

He said despite the enormous challenges faced, the command was able to record a lot of success in the fight against banditry and other related crimes and criminality.

He added, “The command recorded a total of 1,503 cases, out of 1,024 persons arrested, 1,116 suspects were charged to court.”

The CP said 257 suspected arm robbers and 304 kidnappers were arrested, while 524 suspected cattle rustlers were also nabbed.

He further explained that a total of 393 kidnapped victims were rescued, 27 bandits neutralised and 366 cows recovered within the period under review.

On the recovery of firearms, the CP said 4 GPMG were recovered from the bandits, 37 AK47 rifles, 2 GT riffles, 288 Anti- Aircraft Ammunition (AAA), five locally made guns and one hundred and eighteen 7.62mm ammunition.

He thanked the IGP for the success recorded within the short period he took charge of the affairs of the police in the state, adding that all the recorded achievements were made possible because of the synergy with other security agencies and called for more collaboration.