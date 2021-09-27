Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command have confirmed failed attempt to allegedly steal the corpse of 27years old suspect, Goodluck Oviekeme, whose arrest and death in custody had triggered protest in the state capital, Yenagoa.

Oviekeme was arrested on Tuesday alongside eight others over alleged attack on a policeman and theft of his service rifle. He allegedly died after a strange ailment at the police clinic while he was being treated.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, while speaking with LEADERSHIP confirmed that there was an attempt to steal the corpse of the deceased but was foiled by vigilant security men on duty.

According to him, “At about midnight on Saturday, there was an attempt to steal the corpse of the deceased but it was foiled by vigilant security men.”

LEADERSHIP gathered yesterday that the reason for the attempt to allegedly steal the corpse, which was deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre by the police, is unknown.

But it was also gathered that at about 12am, mortuary attendants at the Federal Medical Centre alerted the men of the Operation Puff Adder and operatives of the Anti-cultism squad of the police on the strange request of some youths including a State House of Assembly member for the release of the corpse.

Eyewitnesses at the hospital told LEADERSHIP that the strange men arrived the hospital morgue in a Prado Jeep with plate number: PF 8025 C at about 12 am and were accosted by men of the Operation Puff Adder, Operatives of the anti-cultism squad and assistant commissioner of police, Operations.

According to a senior police source, about four unidentified youths were seen in the vehicle led by one ACP Emmanuel Asufi Idowu and a member of the State House Assembly (names withheld).

According to the source, “We got information that the politician, four boys and a politician were trying to retrieve the corpse. When the men of Operation Puff Adder arrived in company of another senior police officer, ACP, Operation, they could not retrieve the corpse.

“When they were asked what they were doing at the morgue at an unholy hour, they claimed they were at the Medical centre to pay the mortuary bill for the deceased. He was then asked if he was the one that dropped the corpse? He said, no. And they drove out of the FMC premises.”