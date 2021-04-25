BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the dismissal of one Inspector Jonathan Kampami attached to Mount Troop of Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for allegedly killing one Jellili Bakare at Quinox Lounge, Sangotedo area of Lagos.

Speaking on the development, the Police Command spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the officer, Inspector Kampani, AP No 278055, attached to Mount Troop of the Nigeria Police Force has been dismissed.

He said that the incident happened on March 18, 2021, saying that the command has conveyed the dismissal of the erring Inspector from the Nigeria Police to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Panti, Yaba via letter numbered AR. 3100/LS/ SPM/VOL.2/321 dated 16/4/2021, for prosecution as advised by the Department of Public Prosecution of the State.

The Commissioner of Police, Odumosu, had also ordered for the arrest and orderly room trial of the erring Inspector after the incident.

He also led a team of senior officers in the command to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Chief Bakare’s house, Ajiranland, Eti-Osa local government area of th State, on Saturday March 27, 2021, where he promised that justice will be done in the matter.

Odumosun, therefore, urged the general public, especially the family members of the deceased, Jelili Bakare, to be patient and have trust in the police and the judiciary as the matter will be given the necessary attention and commitment it requires.

The police boss, however, reiterated his zero tolerance for professional misconduct and inappropriate behaviours among police personnel in Lagos State.