Bayelsa State Police Command has reintroduced curfew in some parts of Yenagoa, the state capital and waterways due to rising cases of kidnapping and violent crimes.

LEADERSHIP said the state recorded high profile cases of kidnapping and violent crimes in some parts of the state which led to a planned protest by some businessmen in the state.

In a statement issued by the spokesman of the command, Asinim Butswat, he said the curfew is in the state capital, particularly the entry and exit points along the East-West Road from 10pm to 6am daily. Butsawt said the 7pm to 6am curfew on the waterways is still in force.

He said, “Following the recent upsurge in the cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state, the State Security Council has taken the following drastic measures to curb the menace.

“Henceforth, vehicles with tinted glasses and covered number plates are banned from operating in the state. However, owners of vehicles with factory-fitted tinted glasses having permits are warned to revalidate the permits at the Police Headquarters, Yenagoa to avoid arrest and prosecution.

“Ban on the use of Sienna cars with tinted glasses throughout the State from 7pm to 6am. Ban on use of motorcycles within Yenagoa Capital City is still in force. Owners of motorcycles are advised to adhere to the ban or stand the risk of being arrested, prosecuted and their motorcycles impounded,” he said.