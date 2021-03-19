BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed killing two bandits in Saminaka, Lere local government area of the State and recovered five AK47 rifles, one G3 rifle, seven magazines and a golf car.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the command ASP Mohammed Jalige disclosed this in a statement he issued on Thursday, saying that, several other bandits escaped into the forest abandoning their operational weapons.

According to ASP Jalige, “ 2021, at about 10:45hrs, the combined team of FIB, STS, TIU and Operation Yaki of the Command while acting on credible intelligence, trailed some suspected Armed Bandits to Saminaka Town of Lere LGA whom from reliable source were planning to lunch a deadly attack on law abiding citizens of the state.

“However, the bandits who were well armed and upon sensing the arrival of the Operatives, immediately started shooting sporadically at different directions. This resulted in a fierce exchange of fire between them and the Police Operatives of which the fire power and operational sagacity of the Police succeeded in neutralizing two bandits and wounding several others who escaped into the forest abandoning their operational weapons.

“The success of this operation is largely based on the courage and tactical precision displayed by our gallant officers which culminated in the recovery of the following: Five (5) AK-47, One G-3 rifle, Seventeen (17) AK-47 rifle magazines, 1,658 Rounds of 7.62 x 39mm AK-47 live ammunitions and One (1) Golf 3 vehicle.

This recorded triumph is without casualty of any kind on the part of the Operatives, he further disclosed.

“Furthermore, the body of the bandits have been recovered and deposited at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna. Investigation has since been initiated while concerted effort is being intensified with the view to getting the injured and other fleeing bandits to face the full wrath of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Command while calling on members of the communities within the said axis to be watchful and report any suspicious person(s) with injuries to the nearest Police formation, is still soliciting for more cooperation with the police on prompt intelligence sharing so that together we can secure our communities and the State in general,” the PPRO said.