ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA |

Katsina State Police Command have announced death of three suspected bandits who engaged their team of policemen in a gun duel at Mararaba Gurbi in Kankara local government area of the state.

Addressing journalists at the command’s headquarters, SP Gambo Isah, the command’s spokesman, said the divisional police officer of Kankara, led a team of policemen based on credible intelligence gathering and confronted the hoodlums who were passing through a cattle route with sophisticated weapons and domestic animals.

According to him, the bandits were intercepted and on sighting the police operatives, decided to engage them in a gun duel that led to the death of three bandits while others fled into the forest with possible gunshot wounds.

He said: “In the course of investigation, one AK 49 assault rifle, 160 cows, 170 sheep and two motorcycles were recovered at the scene.”