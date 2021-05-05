By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Following social media reports of alleged invasion of Bwari axis of the FCT by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, the Nigeria Police has said that it was monitoring the situation.

Though the spokesperson of Force PRO and the FCT command PRO didn’t comment on the issue, a senior police officer, who pleaded anonymity, told LEADERSHIP that the police management has deployed tactical teams, who are monitoring the situation, adding that there is no cause for alarm.

According to the source, the situation was very critical and the police are not taking it lightly.

There were reports on the social media of the alleged invasion of Bwari by a group numbering about 800.

This led to the report of closure of schools around the area fearing abduction as has been the case in recent times.

In another development, the spokesperson of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Dr Peter Afunanya, has denied report of the Service arresting Fr Ejike Mbaka.

According to him, when asked if Fr Mbaka was in their custody, he said, “this is not true. Fr Mbaka was not picked up by the DSS. Rev Fr Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick him up, please.”

There was anxiety in Enugu earlier on Wednesday after the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC), raised the alarm over the whereabouts of Mbaka.

The spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Mbaka, later resurfaced after he was declared ‘missing.’

Recall that Mbaka has been in the news in the last few days after he asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

His call birthed a revelation by the presidency that he was attacking Buhari because he was refused contracts.

But the cleric returned to Enugu around 2.00pm on Wednesday and came out of his vehicle to rejoice with his parishioners, who had earlier stormed Enugu streets to protest.