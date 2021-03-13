By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia

Nasarawa State Police Command said it had arrested two car thieves as it also recovered two stolen vehicles.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nansel Rahman, disclosed this in a statement he signed for the state’s police commissioner, Emmanuel Bola Longe, and made available to newsmen in Lafia.

Nansel in a statement said two notorious car thieves namely Suleiman Abubakar M 28years, a resident of Uke and Kasimu Mohammed M 28years, Indigene of Fagge LGA of Kano State but based in Porth court, Rivers State, were both arrest in Uke, in Karu local government of the State.

“The suspects were arrested while trying to sell a Toyota Camry Vehicle, green in colour with registration number: ABU 414 UG Suspected to be a stolen car”

“Preliminary investigation reveals that, Suleiman Abubakar stole the vehicle in Porthacourt, River State, forged the particulars and drove it to Uke Village to meet his friend (Kasimu Mohammed) in order to assist him in selling it before they were arrested. The said vehicle and its forged particulars were recovered from them as exhibit”

“In a similar development, on 12/3/2021 at about 1145hrs, Police personnel attached to Masaka Division while on surveillance patrol at Masaka market, by the pedestrian bridge arrested one Samuel Emmanuel ‘M’ of Bauchi State”

“The suspect was sighted by the eagled-eyed of policemen when he forcefully opened a Toyota Camry, grey in colour with registration number FST 544 BE and was about to take it away; a search was conducted on him where two master keys were recovered in his possession.

“The suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation” he said.