Members of the Nigerian Bar Association, Sagbama chapter at the weekend expressed relief over the decision of the Bayelsa State High Court 2 sitting in Yenagoa to sentence a dismissed Police sergeant, Timade Emmanuel, to death by hanging for extrajudicial killing.

In her judgment, Justice M.A. Ayemieye, said Sergeant Timade Emmanuel was found guilty of killing 19-year-old undergraduate of the state-owned Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Tarila Nikade, along Tenacious Road in Akenfa Yenagoa local government in 2019.

Justice Ayemieye, after hearing from three witnesses summoned by the Human Rights Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Sagbama on the two count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder brought against the police sergeant, agreed that evidence showed that the deceased was shot in the back in cold blood.

Authorities of the Bayelsa State police had before the final ruling of the court conducted orderly room trial for indicted sergeant Timade Emmanuel and dismissed him from service over the killing.

A member of the NBA National Public Interest Litigation Committee, Wisdom Meni Adike Esq. also known as Junior Gani, told LEADERSHIP at the weekend that the prosecution of the killer policeman lasted for two years despite the initial attempts by some senior policemen from the State Police Command to frustrate his prosecution and conviction.