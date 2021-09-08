Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested and paraded eight suspects for kidnapping and killing of Pa Defwan Dariye, the father of the former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said: “The eight members of the criminal gang arrested include Jethron Ngusen, 57 years, from Horop village, who is the mastermind; Sunday Ibrahim, 35 years, from Horop village; Titus Ezikiel, 33 years, from Horop; Ya’u Saidu aka Ya’u Kaban, 40 years, from Kaban village and Dauda Isah, 38 years, from Horop village.

“Others are Mangut Shumuwar, 30 years, from Horop village; Henry Amos, 35 years, from Horop village; all in Mushere district of Bokkos LGA of the state.”

He also said Pa Dariye was kidnapped in 2020 after Jethron organised the crime, claiming that his son, Joshua was both governor and senator but never helped his people.

He also said all major suspects arrested are from the same place as Pa Dariye and warned that most crimes are usually carried out by people who are close to the victims.

Recall that Dariye was kidnapped in June 2020 in Mushere village in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State and nothing was heard about him again after eight days.

Dariye was first abducted in 2015 and released after a ransom was paid by his family.