The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of two assistant inspectors-general of police to the next rank of deputy inspectors-general of police.

Notable among the promotions were the promotion of husband and wife who joined the police the same day, Kehinde Longe and Yetunde Longe, who were promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

The Commission also approved the promotion of six commissioners of police to assistant inspectors-general of police, while 17 deputy commissioners of police were promoted to commissioners of police.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 24 assistant commissioners of police to the next rank of deputy commissioners of police; 49 chief superintendents of police to the rank of assistant commissioners.

Other promotions include 74 superintendents of police to chief superintendents and 866 deputy superintendents of police to superintendents.

The Commission took these decisions at its 13th plenary meeting which was held in Abuja on Monday, December 20th and Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 before it adjourned to January 2022 to continue with further deliberations.

The Commission also approved the confirmation of 7,166 ASP11 to ASP1 and considered 24 promotion appeals relating to adjustment in promotion dates, seniority.

The two AIGs promoted to DIGs are AIG Zaki Ahmed and AIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo.

While AIG Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba who retired on October 6th, 2021, AIG Kokumo will be filling the gap left by DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo who retired on 21st November 2021.