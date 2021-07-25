A team of policemen from the Katsina State Police Command has rescued eight out of the 11 persons recently abducted by bandits at Kabobi village in Batsari local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah who disclosed said it followed a distress call through the Batsari Divisional Police Officer that about 14:30hrs on Friday, bandits had blocked the Jibia-Batsari road and kidnapped occupants of a Volkswagen wagon with registration number EPE 754 EZ.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Katsina, he said after receiving the report, the Batsari DPO led operatives of Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji to the scene and engaged the bandits in a gun duel and successfully rescued eight of the kidnapped victims.

He stated: “On 23/07/2021 at about 14:30hrs, bandits in their numbers on motorbikes, armed with AK-47 rifles, blocked the Jibia – Batsari road, exactly at Kabobi village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State.

“The hoodlums attacked and kidnapped all the occupants of a motor vehicle, a Volkswagen, Passat, white in colour, with registration number EPE 754 EZ and whisked them away into the forest.”

The spokesman added that search parties had been deployed in the area to arrest the fleeing bandits and rescue the remaining three missing persons.

In another development, the Kaduna State police command said yesterday that three of its officers were wounded while repelling bandits who attacked the Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters in Igabi local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, in a release made available to newsmen in Kaduna, said; “On the 23rd July, 2021 at 23:00hrs there was an attack on the Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters where bandits in large numbers came in three Sharon utility vehicles and in their desperate attempt to overrun the personnel on duty shot sporadically in order to gain access into the divisional amoury but met professional and stiffer resistance from the personnel on duty”.

He said the gun duel between the bandits and the station guards lasted for some minutes but the superior and tactical fire power of the police forced the bandits to retreat after some of them sustained fatal bullet wounds.

According the spokesman, the operatives were able to secure the armoury, the entire station and other adjoining facilities at the division.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sadly, one inspector and two special constabulary personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment,” he said.

He added that investigations into the incident had since commenced using the available evidence recovered from the scene as efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.

In view of the incident, he said the commissioner of police in Kaduna had issued a directive to officers of the command to ensure that proactive measures are put in place to protect all police facilities in the state and forestall a repeat of the incident.