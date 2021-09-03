Benue State police command has rescued a former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) resident commissioner in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr Godwin Kwanga who was kidnapped last Tuesday.

Kwanga who is currently a lecturer in the Department of Geography at the Benue State University (BSU) Makurdi was kidnapped at Gaadi layout, a suburb of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The command’s public relations officer, DSP Catherine Anene in a statement disclosed that on August 31, 2021 at about 11:30pm the command received information that Dr Kwanga of Gaadi Layout, Makurdi who left his business premises along George Akume Way was kidnapped by unknown gunmen and taken to an unknown destination.

According to her, “Police operatives were deployed immediately to commence investigation and in the process, a Toyota Highlander SUV belonging to the victim was recovered on the same day while investigation continued.

“On the 2nd September, 2021, at about 10am, information was gathered that the victim was held hostage at Tse-Anjov village, Welfare quarters, Makurdi, and officers of the force immediately invaded the hideout and the suspects engaged the police in a gun duel but were overpowered by the police and fled to unknown destination.”

She said the victim was successfully rescued unhurt while the hoodlums escaped with bullets wounds.

The PPRO informed that some items were recovered from the scene which include; one Ak47 rifle loaded with eight live ammunition, 43 expended ammunition and two Toyota Camry vehicles.

She enjoined members of the public to provide useful information to the police about any suspected movement of hoodlums and cooperate with officers who are on the trail of the hoodlums.

Anene warned criminals that the command under the leadership of CP Tunji Akingbola has assured the people of the state of his determination to rid the state off criminality.