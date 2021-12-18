The Kwara State Police Command has rescued the Ilorin Emirate traditional chief, Dr Zubair Erubu, from kidnappers.

Zubair, a retired permanent secretary and Magaji Erubu of Ilorin, was kidnapped on December 9, 2021 along Ilorin-Afon road in Asa local government area of the state.

After three days in captivity, the abductors contacted his family, requesting N60m ransom.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement said they had secured the release eight days after he was kidnapped.

Ajayi said:” The victim of the recent kidnap incident that took place on the 9/12/2021 at Afon area of Ilorin, Dr Folorunso Zubair Erubu has been released this morning, after days of thorough search and rescue operation directed by the commissioner of police, CP Tuesday Assayomo.

“The release was made possible with the cooperation of the victim’s family members, the community and other security stakeholders, vigilante and hunters.”