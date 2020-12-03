The Police Command in Kebbi has rescued a 52-year-old man from suspected kidnappers in Jega Local Government area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP, Nafi’u Abubakar, stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Abubakar said that on Dec. 2, around 3 am., a gang of suspected kidnappers invaded the residence of one Alhaji Shehu Umar of Kolonkoji village in Jega council area, kidnapped him and took him to an unknown destination.

He added that the invaders also shot Umar’s neighbour, identified as Mustapha Ahmed on his left leg during the invasion.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Jega, swiftly pursued the kidnappers and engaged them in gun duel.

“This made the kidnappers to abandon their victim and take to their heels,” he said.

Abubakar added that the victim was rescued unhurt and had since been reunited with his family, while Mustapha had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Birnin Kebbi.

Abubakar assured members of the public that the command under Commissioner of Police, Agunbiade Oluyemi-Lasore, would be lucid in its investigations.

“The perpetrators of this dastardly act will be apprehended and brought to book,” the PPRO assured. (NAN)