Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command yesterday, sealed off the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt.

The development followed dissolution of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the union by the vice president, Zone F, Pastor Edward Ogude.

LEADERSHIP Friday observed that the triennial delegates’ conference of the union, scheduled for yesterday, could not hold due to disagreements between supporters of the outgone chairman of the council, Stanley Job and his former deputy, Paul Bazia.

Stanley and Bazia both sought to be elected as next chairman of the council in a scheduled election that was trailed with accusations, counter-accusations, as well as petitions.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday, chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ in the state, Amaechi Okonkwo, described the development that led to the sealing of the secretariat as “unfortunate”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okonkwo said, “What happened today to me was very unfortunate and unpleasant. I feel so ashamed that we, who report and analyse how political parties and other organisations conduct their own elections, failed woefully in having a peaceful election.

“How can journalists allow simple disagreement over delegate list mar the election, which is now forcing the police to seal their office? Very sad indeed,” he said.