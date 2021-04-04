ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Police have said they are still investigating the alleged attack of a security guard at Bannex plaza in Abuja by the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Justice Danladi Umar.

The public relations officer (PRO) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, ASP Yusuf Miriam, in a statement disclosed that ‘discreet investigation’ is going on following the condemnation that trailed the assault where the CCT chairman and his aides were captured in a video assaulting the young security guard at Bannex plaza on Monday March 29, 2021.

The Police PRO further said the commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Bala Ciroma promised thorough and unbiased investigation to ensure that the truth is uncovered.

According to her, “The commissioner of police CP Bala Ciroma wishes to reassure members of the public that the command will be professional, fair and thorough in its investigation.

“Furthermore, the command urges residents to remain calm and allow the law to take its cause.”