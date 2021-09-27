Ogun State Police Command on Sunday declared that it would henceforth hold responsible branch officials of any financial institution that experiences any form of armed robbery attack across the state.

The command specifically warned bank officials whose branches are doing businesses in the Ijebu – Ode axis of the state against unguarded utterances, as well as other mischievous allegations regarding security architecture around their business environments as such amount to aiding and abetting criminal elements.

The police command in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, expressed dissatisfaction over allegations of an impending armed robbery attack leveled by workers at the banks and other financial institutions, which they said forced them to close shops in the past week.

LEADERSHIP gathered that workers of the banks and other financial institutions had claimed to have received a letter from a faceless armed robbery gang, notifying them of their intention to “visit” at an unspecified time, hence, the need to close down pending when their security could be guaranteed.

Apparently miffed by the unsubstantiated claims, the Ogun state command of the Nigeria Police described the bankers’ action as “treacherous and mischievous”, stressing that they are the real suspects intending to organize or carryout such robbery since they have refused to make such letter of robbery intention available for investigations.

Oyeyemi however disclosed that the state’s commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered for a full scale investigation into the bankers’ claim of receiving a letter from armed robbers on the matter, stressing that police on its part “is doing everything within the ambit of the law to guarantee the safety of life and property of good people of Ogun State; the banks and other financial institutions inclusive”.