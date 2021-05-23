The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a police officer in another attack on Ugbuodo Police Division in Ebonyi local government area of the the state.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah, and made available to LEADERSHIP on Sunday, confirmed the attack.

According to the statement, “At 1200hrs, hoodlums driving in a Mitsubishi L300 Bus numbering about twenty, some came on foot through the back fence, attacked Ugbuodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“The hoodlums on arriving the Police Division immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically at the Policemen on duty.”

The statement further added that the effort of men of the division on duty in repelling the hoodlums yielded fruit as one of the hoodlums was gunned down and one AK47 rifle recovered from him.

“But they were swiftly challenged and repelled back. In the gun battle that ensued, one (1) of the attackers was killed, his AK47 rifle, GSM Phone and Jackknife recovered while others escaped with bullet wound injuries.

“However, one Mobile Police Personnel paid the supreme price,” the statement said.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the State Commissioner of Police, who visited the Division for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation, also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums with a view to arresting them for prosecution.