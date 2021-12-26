Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday, alleged that policemen humiliated his wife, Nneoma and daughter, Uloma Nwosu while arresting his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

Briefing journalists at his residence in Owerri, Imo Stats capital, Okorocha said his wife was pushed down and his daughter’s clothes torn to pieces in public.

He said. “It was the worse humiliation in my life.

“My wife was pushed down and my daughter’s clothes were torn into pieces by the policemen who came into the church to arrest Uche Nwosu without a warrant of arrest.

“I want to know the offence my son in-law has committed that they rough-handled him, because I’m yet to be informed.

“I have called the Inspector-General of Police. His number was switched off. I have called the Commissioner of Police. He said the order came from above.

“Uche Nwosu, my wife and daughter were at the church for an outing service when a group of men in police uniform, while sermon was on going, started shooting.

“In the course of their activities, they pushed down my wife and they tore my daughter clothes. No warrant of arrest. No invitation.

“We suspected kidnapping at first. Many people were injured while running. Uche Nwosu was dragged into a bus carrying Imo State government number.

“They were Identified as policemen from Imo State Government House by their colleagues attached to Uche for the burial. I got the CP who said that IGP approved his arrest.

“The shock of such arrest without warrant and humiliating members of my family is unfortunate. Most security operatives in Imo know nothing about the arrest.”

Okorocha, who is the Senator representing Imo West, also accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of being behind the arrest.

“I don’t know what they framed him up for. IGP could only do this on a high level misinformation from Hope Uzodimma.

“Over one hundred gunshots to arrest Uche Nwosu. What kind of a ruthless behaviour on innocent citizen of Nigeria?

“Hope Uzodimma has shown tremendous heat to me and members of my family. Lawmakers who attended the burial were suspended.

“I am waiting to hear the offence of Uche Nwosu. Recall that Hope Uzodimma said he is going to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo State on January 3.

“I Know he has nothing to offer than to cook up a story. Last time he ordered my arrest and one security office ordered me to enter the pickup vehicle.

“Uzodimma wants to frame me up by all means. Uzodinma has to answer for most of the activities going on,” Okorocha stated.